(WHDH/CNN) – Country music queen Dolly Parton is bring her talent to Netflix. The country icon announced an upcoming collaboration with the streaming giant and Warner Brothers.

The show will an eight-part anthology series, with each episode based on a Parton song.

The 72-year-old, a Grammy and Emmy-award winner, will serve as a singer/songwriter, executive producer, and an actor on the show.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” Parton said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.”

Parton joins a host of newcomers to Netflix, including former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, who recently signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)