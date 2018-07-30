Netlfix reveals the release date for 'Sabrina' during Netflix TCA 2018 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer via Netflix)

(WHDH) – “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” a dark imaging of Sabrina the Teenage Witch based on the comic book of the same name, officially has a release date on Netflix.

Just in time for Halloween, the streaming giant announced Sunday the show will be released on Oct. 26.

Unlike “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” the 90s sitcom, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will tonally align with works such as “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist,” Netflix says.

The show stars Kiernan Shipka, known for her role in “Mad Men,” as Sabrina. Archie Comic and “Riverdale” showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, wrote the pilot script.

The date announcement was made Sunday during Netflix’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

