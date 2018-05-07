(WHDH/AP) – Netflix’s conversation-starting drama, “13 Reasons Why,” will soon return for a second season.

The first season was based on a popular young-adult book about a high school student, Hannah, who commits suicide, leaving behind 13 audiotapes detailing the events that led up to her death. These events included sexual assault, substance abuse, and bullying.

The show, which is rated TV-MA, was criticized by some for glorifying suicide, prompting many mental health experts to call for more advisories to be shown before the episodes. The streaming giant later added additional warnings.

In preparation for the launch of the second season, Netflix has added new resources for fans, including a discussion guide and videos on their website featuring cast members addressing some of the issues presented on the show.

The latest season focuses on the “aftermath of Hannah’s death” and explores the characters’ “complicated journeys toward healing and recovery,” according to Netflix.

New episodes of the Selena Gomez-produced show will be released May 18, exclusively on Netflix.

