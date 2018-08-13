(WHDH) – Netflix has released the first look at “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” a dark imaging of Sabrina the Teenage Witch based on the comic book of the same name

The photos show star, Kiernan Shipka, known for her role in “Mad Men,” as Sabrina.

Last month, the streaming giant announced the show would be released on Oct. 26 — just in time for Halloween.

Unlike “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” the 90s sitcom, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will tonally align with works such as “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist,” Netflix says.

Archie Comic CCO and “Riverdale” showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, wrote the pilot script and serves as an executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.

