(WHDH) – The final episodes of the hit Netflix sitcom, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” will be released on January 25, 2019, the streaming giant confirmed Thursday.

Netflix released the first half of the show’s fourth and final season on May 30.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” follows Kimmy Schmidt, “The Office” alum Ellie Kemper, as she starts over in New York City after living in a bunker for 15 years.

The three-time Emmy-nominated show was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and stars Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane.

The remaining six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's fourth season will hit Netflix on January 25, 2019 pic.twitter.com/hwuHKnQYUd — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 31, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)