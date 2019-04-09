BOSTON (AP) — Netflix officials decided to move the release date of a film starring Felicity Huffman who agreed to plead guilty Monday in the college admissions bribery scam.

The streaming service said Monday that “Otherhood” will not be released April 26 with a date to be determined. The romantic comedy stars Huffman, Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett.

Huffman was accused of paying a consultant $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score. Authorities say the actress discussed going through with the same plan for her younger daughter, but ultimately decided against it.

The 56-year-old Huffman earned Emmy nominations for her work in the Netflix series “American Crime.” She’s also expected to play a prosecutor in the Ava DuVernay-directed “When They See Us,” which releases May 31 on the streaming service.

This story has been corrected to show that “When They See Us” will be released May 31, not May 17.

