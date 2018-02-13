NEW YORK (AP) — A planned second season of “13 Reasons Why” on Netflix will be unaffected by the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against author Jay Asher.

Netflix says in a statement Tuesday that Asher was uninvolved in the new season which is scheduled to air this year. The streaming network says the new season “not be impacted.”

Asher’s best-seller from 2007 about a suicidal teenager is the basis for the Netflix show. On Monday, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators told The Associated Press that Asher was kicked out of the organizations because of complaints about harassment. The Oklahoma Writers’ Federation has already cancelled a planned keynote address by Asher at a conference in May.

