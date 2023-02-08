Netflix released the documentary on Celtics legend and NBA icon Bill Russell on Wednesday.

“Bill Russell: Legend” is a two-part documentary that features Russell’s final interview before his passing in July 2022.

The film highlights both Russell’s accomplishments with the Celtics and his work for civil rights.

Rusell was a five-time MVP and 12-time NBA All-Star, winning 11 NBA championships with the Celtics during his 13-year career.

To watch the new documentary, click here.

