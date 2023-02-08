Netflix released the documentary on Celtics legend and NBA icon Bill Russell on Wednesday.

“Bill Russell: Legend” is a two-part documentary that features Russell’s final interview before his passing in July 2022.

The film highlights both Russell’s accomplishments with the Celtics and his work for civil rights.

Rusell was a five-time MVP and 12-time NBA All-Star, winning 11 NBA championships with the Celtics during his 13-year career.

To watch the new documentary, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox