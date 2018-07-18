(WHDH) – Netflix has released the first look at Helena Bonham Carter in the hit series, “The Crown.”

The actress recently joined the third season of the award-winning drama as an older version of Princess Margaret, previously played by actress Vanessa Kirby.

Netflix tweeted the show will return in 2019.

The Netflix original was recently nominated for several Emmy awards including Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Best Drama Series.

