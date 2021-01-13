BOSTON (WHDH) - Netflix gave viewers a first look at a movie that’s being filmed in Boston.

“Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence was included in a video preview of Netflix movies coming out in 2021.

The stars have been spotted on set in South Boston, with Lawrence rocking red hair and DiCaprio sporting a beard and glasses.

“Don’t Look Up” is about two scientists who go on a media tour to warn the world after they discover a meteor will impact the Earth in six months.

