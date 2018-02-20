(WHDH) – Netflix has released a new trailer for latest installment of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones.”

The superhero meets psychological crime drama returns for a second season after a well-received first season. Title character Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter, also appeared in Netflix’s latest Marvel show, “The Defenders.”

The streaming giant said the second season will take a look at the character’s past and how she gained her powers.

Ritter is joined by Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, along with new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez.

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” season two will be released on Netflix on March 8.

