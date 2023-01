Netflix has released the trailer for a new documentary on Celtics legend and NBA icon Bill Russell.

“Bill Russell: Legend” is a two-part documentary that features Russell’s final interview before his passing in July 2022 and highlights his accomplishments with the Celtics and his work for civil rights.

The new film will be available to watch on February 8.

