(WHDH) – The Bluth family is back!

Netflix released a trailer Monday for the long-awaited fifth season of “Arrested Development.”

The trailer gave fans a look at some key things for the next season: Lindsay, portrayed by Portia de Rossi, is running for office, Maeby, portrayed by Alia Shawkat, has a new hairstyle, and the Bluths are getting a “Family of the Year” award.

Monday’s trailer also confirmed the recent news that Jeffery Tambor would be returning to the series after he was fired for allegations of misconduct on his Amazon show “Transparent.” The dismissal came after Amazon conducted an internal investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos told THR that Tambor “has always been totally professional” while making Arrested Development with the streaming giant.

The sitcom returns to the streaming service on May 29.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)