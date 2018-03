(WHDH) — Netflix has announced they are releasing a documentary series called “Bobby Kennedy for President,” in April.

The project marks the 50th anniversary of RFK’s presidential run.

There are four parts to the series, which will include rare footage and new interviews with people who knew him well.

