(CNN) — Before he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian.

Now Netflix is again streaming the TV series that helped make him a star — and served as a springboard for his presidential campaign.

“Servant of the People” is a political satire featuring Zelensky as a high school teacher who becomes the Ukrainian president after a speech he makes about corruption in the country’s government goes viral.

The series debuted in 2015. Some have credited the role with helping catapult Zelensky to Ukraine’s real-life presidency in 2019.

“You asked and it’s back!” Netflix said in a tweet Wednesday, announcing the series’ return.

Zelensky is currently dominating the world stage with his impassioned pleas for help following Russia’s invasion of his country.

