(WHDH) – A new study released by Netflix found that pets are a man’s best binge partner.

The study, conducted by SurveyMonkey, said 58 percent of people found their pets to be the best binge partners.

One in three people turned to their pet for comfort during a sad or scary scene, while 22 percent of people talked to their pet while they were watching.

Netflix also broke down the shows specific pet owners prefer to watch.

According to the study, dog owners are more likely to choose action shows, like “Narcos” and “Marvel’s Daredevil,” while cat owners are drawn to sci-fi series like “Black Mirror” and “Star Trek Discovery.” Bird owners, however, are more “egged on” by comedies like “Orange is the New Black.”

The show that brings all species together? “Stanger Things,” of course.

The show was conducted from Jan. 9-25, 2018 based on more than 50,000 responses from Netflix customers around the world.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)