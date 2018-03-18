Netflix to release ‘Bobby Kennedy for President’ docuseries

(WHDH) — Netflix is set to release a new documentary series called “Bobby Kennedy for President.”

The streaming giant announced the original docuseries will be four parts.

The announcement was made March 16 — exactly 50 years from the day RFK declared his candidacy.

The docuseries will feature rare and never-before-seen footage along with new interviews with those who worked closely with RFK, according to Netflix. The show will feature interviews with Harry Belafonte, Rep. John Lewis, Rep. Neil Gallagher, along with several others.

“Bobby Kennedy for President” will be released on Netflix on April 27.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)