(CNN) – The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given the world a glimpse of its next big blockbuster – “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The trailer for the latest “Avengers” installment was released Friday. The preview featured the group of superheroes taking on their greatest foe yet: Thanos.

The two minute trailer racked up close to a million views on YouTube in less than three hours.

The MCU has had 18 straight No. 1 openings, but the film looks to be one of the biggest films Marvel has ever produced.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters on April 27.

