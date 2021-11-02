(CNN) — Halloween may be over but “Hocus Pocus 2” is well underway.

Disney+ announced new details for the highly anticipated sequel on Twitter Monday, with production underway in Rhode Island.

The movie will feature the 1993 film’s original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

In this new film, the three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

Also making appearances in the film are Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

Anne Fletcher will direct, taking over from her friend Adam Shankman, who had been set to direct the sequel.

The spooky sequel will premiere exclusively on Disney+ next fall.

