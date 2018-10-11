New Kids on the Block announce pair of Boston tour dates

The original lineup of Donnie Wahlberg, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jordan Knight.with New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) perform at Philips Arena on the Main Event tour on Saturday, June 6, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s own New Kids on the Block are coming to Massachusetts for a pair of shows in 2019.

The multi-platinum pop stars announced they will be touring the country with Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson on The MixTape Tour.

The group, which consists of brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood, will play at the TD Garden on June 28 and June 29.

The tour kicks off on May 2 in Ohio and wraps up on July 14 in Florida.

Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

