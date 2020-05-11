BOSTON (WHDH) - New Kids on the Block are holding onto hope that they will still be able to perform at Fenway Park in September.

Band member Joey McIntyre tweeted at Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh after he announced that large-scale events in Boston have been canceled through Labor Day due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“@MartyForBoston, you said no big events til #LaborDay. The @NKOTB show at #Fenway is Sept 18th…So you’re telling me there’s a chance,” McIntyre wrote on Twitter.

Walsh responded with a NKOTB reference, tweeting, “We’re hanging tough, taking this step by step.”

NKOTB’s Fenway Park show is slated to be the band’s only show in 2020, featuring Bell Biv DeVoe and other special guests.

@MartyForBoston, you said no big events til #LaborDay. The @NKOTB show at #Fenway is Sept 18th…

So you're telling me there's a chance.https://t.co/WlhhSY04kq — Joey McIntyre (@joeymcintyre) May 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)