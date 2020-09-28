New Kids on the Block release never-before-seen video of concert at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - New Kids on the Block have released never-before-seen video of their iconic concert at Fenway Park.

Dorchester’s own was slated to play a live show at Fenway on Sept. 19 but the coronavirus pandemic forced the group to reschedule the much-anticipated performance to July 2021.

In an effort to bring fans together amid the health crisis, the band shared a stream of their 2017 on Sunday for the very first time.

Members of the band held a live chat with fans before unveiling the stream.

