(WHDH) — A new reality television show that is coming to Netflix this summer features singles who dress up in elaborate costumes and go on blind dates in an effort to find love.

A trailer for “Sexy Beasts” was released Wednesday and it showed people dressed up as dolphins, demons, insects, scarecrows, panda bears, and rabbits, in addition to some unrecognizable creatures.

“Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? SEXY BEASTS is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters – giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!” Netflix wrote in a synopsis of the show.

The show is slated to debut on the steaming service on July 21.

Watch the trailer for the show below:

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021

