(WHDH) – Netflix has set a premiere date for its three-time Emmy-nominated show, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

The streaming service announced Wednesday that the show’s upcoming fourth season will be split into two parts. The first six episodes of the new season will premiere on May 30. The second half of the season is slated to launch later in 2018.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and stars “The Office” alum Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt. Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane also star in the series.

🛑STOP🛑… in the naaaame of Season 4! Part 1 streams May 30th! pic.twitter.com/ey0mHQ5DDM — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) February 14, 2018

