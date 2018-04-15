(CNN) – The latest trailer for “Ocean’s 8” has dropped. The new trailer expands upon the first trailer that was released back in December.

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway lead the star-studded cast.

In the new trailer, Bullock’s character, Debbie Ocean, gathers a crew to attempt a heist at the annual MET gala in New York City.

Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rhianna and Helena Bonham Carter round out the cast.

“Ocean’s 8” hits theaters on June 8.

Watch the trailer below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)