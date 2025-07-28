NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - The Newport Folk Festival wrapped up another successful weekend.

This year’s annual festival kicked off early Thursday with a benefit softball game in support of free local music lessons, and performances themselves started Friday with singers like Luke Combs, Kenny Loggins, and Bleachers.

The festival first started more than 60 years ago and has hosted a range of iconic musicians including Joan Baez and Bob Dylan.

