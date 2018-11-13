Newspaper accidentally reports death of film director Spike Lee after Stan Lee passes away

(WHDH) — A New Zealand newspaper is catching heat for the wrong reason after a headline mix up reported the death of film director Spike Lee instead of the death of prominent comic book writer Stan Lee, who passed away Monday at the age of 95.

Alongside a photo of Stan Lee, The Gisborne Herald printed, “Spike Lee dies at 95,” on Tuesday’s front page.

A writer and publisher at Marvel Comics, Stan Lee was pronounced dead at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Spike Lee, 61, is an American film director, producer, writer, and actor.

