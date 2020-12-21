Newton-native John Krasinski teamed up with Dwayne Johnson to bring a special holiday edition of “Some Good News.”

The latest episode dropped Sunday night with Johnson posing at Dwanta Claus and actor George Clooney reporting on the weather.

Krasinski and Johnson highlighted one dad who was selling some of his favorite collector’s items online to raise money for his children’s Christmas gifts.

The actors bought all the items and surprised him with another gift.

“When this whole thing is done and when it’s safe, I want you to come down to Southern California and I want you to visit us at DC Universe,” Johnson said.

Krasinski originally started “Some Good News” back in March but took a break following eight episodes.

