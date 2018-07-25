It was a real superhero struggle between two Massachusetts natives who both tried out for the role of Captain America about eight years ago.

Newton native John Krasinski opened up about the moments he learned he lost the role to Sudbury native Chris Evans in a recent interview with Variety.

Krasinski received the disappointing news from his agent on his wife’s birthday.

He says he wasn’t surprised that Evans would become Captain America.

“Look at him. He’s Captain America,” Krasinski told Variety.

Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, was willing to scrap her birthday plans that night as he dealt with not getting the role.

However, he told her not to worry about it and they went out to dinner.

