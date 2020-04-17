Newton-native John Krasinski hosting virtual prom for class of 2020

(WHDH) — High school students bummed out over the cancellation of their proms due to the coronavirus will still be able to have a memorable night thanks to actor John Krasinski.

The Newton native announced on TikTok that he will be hosting a virtual prom on YouTube for the class of 2020 on Friday at 8 p.m.

Krasinski is calling it the SGN Prom after his web series, “Some Good News.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)