(WHDH) — The lawyer for a man who was pictured naked as a baby on Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album says her client is preparing for a “large invasion of privacy” when the record turns 30 years old in September.

A child pornography lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden claims his legal guardians didn’t consent to the photo and that the band made a promise to cover his genitals with a sticker but they never did on the album artwork that was released.

Elden alleges that the album cover has caused him to suffer lifelong damages.

His attorney, Maggie Mabie, says the lawsuit is “not about the money” and that her client wants to prevent the photo from showing up on any new versions of the album.

“I think the reason that Spencer is brining this suit now is because he is about to face a very large invasion of privacy yet again at the 30th anniversary,” Mabie said. “When that album is released he expects to have his privacy to be invaded…This is not about money. This is about redacting the image to respect his privacy.

In an interview with Uncut earlier this summer, bassist Krist Novoselic teased a potential reissue of Nevermind to celebrate 30 years.

The lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 in damages from Kurt Cobain’s estate, Dave Grohl, and the rest of the band.

Nevermind was released on Sept. 24, 1991, and it featured several hits including “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come as You Are.”

