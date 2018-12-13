(WHDH) — Ellen DeGeneres is thinking about ending her iconic daytime talk show.

The comedian and host told the New York Times that her current contract comes to an end in 2020 and she’s trying to decide whether she wants to keep doing her hit talk show or move on to something else.

Degeneres says she is torn between advice from her brother, who wants her to keep going, and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, who wants her to take on new challenges.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” debuted in 2003 and has won 57 daytime Emmys.

