(WSVN) — Sandra Bullock is pulling the heist of the year in “Ocean’s 8,” and she’s getting some help from some of Hollywood’s leading ladies. It is full of girl power and drama. Deco’s Ocean expert Chris Van Vliet has more from the stars.

In life, teamwork is everything. If I had to pick a dream team of Hollywood’s leading ladies, my top right would be Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling — oh, wait, everyone’s in this movie.

Sandra Bullock (as Debbie Ocean): “If I were to be released, I would, um — I would just want a simple life. I just want to hold down a job, make some friends.”

Sandra Bullock is Debbie Ocean in “Ocean’s 8,” and those friends she’s referring to are the women she’s bringing in to help pull off a heist once she’s out of jail.

Sandra Bullock: “Debbie needs all seven. She knows the talent; she lets the talented.”

They’re going to need all the talent they can get because the plan is to steal a $150 million necklace from Anne Hathaway’s neck. They’re planning to do this at the Met Gala, one of the biggest events in the fashion world.

Anne knows all about things going wrong at the Met.

Sarah Paulson: “Like when your dress broke.”

Anne Hathaway: “Yeah. I was pulling up to the Met ball, and just as I was outside I sneezed, and my zipper, like, popped in dramatic fashion.”

They had to go back to the hotel so she could be sewn into it. Oh, drama!

Now to the hard-hitting questions: if you could steal anything, what would it be?

Mindy Kaling: “If we could steal anything?”

Sarah Paulson: “Beyoncé’s talent.”

Anne Hathaway, “Oh, that’s a good one.”

Mindy Kaling: “I would steal the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’ now. Like, I wanna watch it now. I don’t want to wait.”

The ladies also dished on which of their co-stars would be the best at pulling off a heist.

Mindy Kaling: “Corden, who would be good, too.”

We’re talking about James Corden, who plays the investigator.

Mindy Kaling: “Because Corden is so multi-tasking and quick.”

Sarah Paulson: “Very nimble. Mentally and physically nimble.”

OK, Mindy and Sarah agree, but Anne has her eye on someone else.

Anne Hathaway: “I’d say Rihanna because still waters run deep.”

Rihanna (as Nine Ball): “Game on!”

My money, though, is on Anne Hathaway. I think she would make the best heist woman.

You can catch the ladies in “Ocean’s 8,” which sneaks into theaters Friday, June 8. “Ocean’s 8,” June 8th — that’s some planning right there.

