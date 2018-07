BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Octavia Spencer is bringing the story of black haircare mogul Madam C.J. Walker to television.

Netflix said Sunday that Spencer will produce and star in a limited series about the outsized life of Sarah Breedlove, who was known professionally as Walker.

The eight-episode drama is based on the book “On Her Own Ground” by A’Lelia Bundles and includes basketball star LeBron James as a producer.

Walker became one of America’s first self-made female millionaires by creating and marketing hair products for African-Americans at the turn of the 20th century.

Netflix said the series will detail the hostility, rivalries and tumultuous personal life that marked Walker’s life.

Spencer is an Oscar-winning actress whose credits include “The Shape of Water,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Help.”

A release date for “Madam C.J. Walker” was not announced.

.@octaviaspencer will star in “Madam CJ Walker,” an eight episode limited series about America’s first black, self-made female millionaire. Kasi Lemmons will direct & EP the first ep of the series, which is executive produced by @KingJames and Spencer #TCA18 pic.twitter.com/0BKcEZnS80 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 29, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)