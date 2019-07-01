(WHDH) — The United States Patent and Trademark Office let Cardi B know that it’s not “okurr” to trademark the catchphrase.

The USPTO denied the trademark request from the rapper, saying “okurr” is too commonplace and others have been using it for years.

Having a catchphrase trademark allows the owner to use it commercially, which was Cardi B’s plan.

She had hope to use it on merchandise and prevent others from following suit.

Cardi B can respond to the USPTO’s decision.

