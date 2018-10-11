Oh my gourd: Pumpkin sculptors carve amazing ‘Orangukin’

BRONX, NEW YORK (WHDH)- An amazing pumpkin sculpture of a male Bornean orangutan was put on display at the Bronx Zoo in New York to kick off a month-long series of events in October.

The sculpture was unveiled the first weekend of the month, in partnership with Pumpkin Sculpt USA.

The team of artists shared photos of the orangutan on Facebook writing, “This carving weighs about 450 lbs which is about twice the weight of an actual adult male.”

