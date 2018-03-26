(WHDH) – The modern re-imaging of the classic Norman Lear sitcom, “One Day at a Time,” has been renewed by Netflix for a third season.

The heartfelt comedy – starring Justina Machado, Rita Moreno and Isabella Gomez – follows three generations of a Cuban-American family. It focuses on a recently single mother and military vet as she raises her two millennial children with the help of her old school mother.

Norman Lear joins the show’s co-creators and co-showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce as an executive producer.

Netflix renewed the show for 13, 30 minute episodes set to be released in 2019.

