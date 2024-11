BOSTON (WHDH) - The new Robert Pattinson movie filming in Boston is looking for some locals with distinctive faces.

An open casting call is being held for background extras.

You must live in the Boston area and be at least 18 years old.

No acting experience is required.

To apply, click here.

