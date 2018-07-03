Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(CNN) – Is Oprah Winfrey going to run for president? It’s unlikely.

Winfrey revealed her distaste for the position in a recent interview with British Vogue say, “All the non-truths, the bulls***, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist.”

Speculation on the subject first began during her motivating speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. She has since put those rumors to rest and continues to focus on her support for women and the #MeToo movement.

The magazine hits stands on July 6.

