(CNN) — A few films that arrived exclusively in theaters during the pandemic received some Oscar nominations love on Tuesday

“Belfast,” “West Side Story” and “Licorice Pizza” all received noms as those in contention for the 94th Academy Awards were announced

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will announced the nominees..

The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Riding with Fire”

ORIGINAL SONG

“King Richard”

“Encanto”

“Belfast”

“No Time to Die”

“Four Good Days”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machine”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tik Tik Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Westside Story”

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Westside Story”

ANIMATED SHORT FILE

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

FILM EDITING

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

