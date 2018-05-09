(WHDH) – Jordan Peele gave fans a very small peek at his next film.

The writer-director shared a poster for his new film on social media Tuesday. The poster shows the movie’s title — “Us” — and when it will be in theaters — next March.

The poster promoted the film as “a new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele.”

Lupita Nyong’o is said to be in negotiations for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The magazine also reported that Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke are said to be in early talks for the project.

Few details have been released on the plot of the movie.

