This combination photo shows Keanu Reeves attending the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" in New York on Feb. 2, 2017, left, and Alex Winter at the premiere of "Smosh: The Movie" in Los Angeles on July 22, 2015. Reeves and Winter will reprise their roles as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in a third “Bill & Ted” adventure and the first in 27 years. The project was announced Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Cannes Film Festival, with MGM’s Orion Pictures set to release the film, titled “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” in the U.S. (AP Photo)

CANNES, France. (WHDH/AP) – Almost 30 years after the original was released, the much talked about third installment of the “Bill & Ted” franchise, “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” is in the works, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Keanu Reeves, playing Ted “Theodore” Logan, and Alex Winter, playing Bill S. Preston Esq., have been confirmed for the project, which was announced at the Cannes Film Festival.

The first “Bill and Ted” film, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” was released in 1989. The sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” was released in 1991.

The latest film, currently in pre-production, features the time-traveling pair, now middle-aged, dealing with the responsibilities of adulthood and family life, according to THR.

The magazine reports Bill and Ted will set out on a new adventure with the help of their daughters.

It’s unclear when it will be released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)