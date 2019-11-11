Pat Sajak says ‘worst has passed’ since emergency surgery and will return to ‘Wheel of Fortune’

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2007 file photo, Game Show Host's Vanna White and Pat Sajak arrive at the 17th annual Broacasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards dinner at Cipriani's 42nd street, in New York. Hillsdale College in Michigan says the Wheel of Fortune host will lead the governing board at the small liberal arts school. He has served on the board for more than a dozen years. Sajak tells the campus newspaper that hes been preparing for months to succeed William Brodbeck by spending more time on campus with students and staff. College President Larry Arnn says Sajak has calm and steady judgment and a wicked wit.( AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

(CNN) — Pat Sajak tweeted for the first time since his emergency surgery last week.

The “Wheel of Fortune” host underwent surgery Thursday for a blocked intestine, canceling a taping session for the show. Vanna White stepped in as host for Friday’s taping.

“I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness,” Sajak’s tweet read. “Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)”

White said in a tweet the show without Sajak was like “a word without vowels.”

“I’ll fill in the blanks until you return,” White’s tweet read. “Rest up and we’ll be solving puzzles in no time. (Don’t worry, your job is safe! Well, pretty safe.)”

