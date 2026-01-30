FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver DeMario “Pop” Douglas celebrated the launch of his own custom soda pop Thursday night in Foxboro.

Douglas hosted a release party at Patriot Place to show off his new strawberry cream soda. The label on the bottle includes his name, and an image of him in a red Patriots uniform to match the color of the drink.

He partnered with Connecticut-based company Avery’s Soda to help create the special drink.

A 12-pack of the limited edition soda can be purchased here.

