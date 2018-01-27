Pats players ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ they have for Justin Timberlake’s music

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — While the Patriots and Eagles are getting ready to play Super Bowl LII, Justin Timberlake is also getting ready to perform the halftime show.

Timberlake will put on his “Suit and Tie” and take the stage at halftime in Minneapolis. Pepsi, the sponsor of the halftime show, shared some video on Twitter of Timberlake and his dancers rehearsing.

While they will not be watching the halftime show, some Patriots players said they are fans of Timberlake’s music. Quaterback Brian Hoyer said he is looking forward to seeing Timberlake in concert when he comes to Boston in April.

Your next #BTS look at #PepsiHalftime is here—get an inside look at some of the moves @jtimberlake and his crew are practicing for Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/7oyRpJjjeZ — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 25, 2018

