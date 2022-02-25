BOSTON (WHDH) - Paul McCartney on Friday announced that he will be playing a second show at Fenway Park in Boston this spring.

Due to overwhelming demand, the popular singer decided to follow up his June 7 show with a second performance on June 8.

The GOT BACK Tour officially kicks off in Spokane, Washington, on April 28 and ends in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 16.

