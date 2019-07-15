LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Paul McCartney got by with a little help from his friend, Ringo Starr, during his concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday night.

McCartney and Starr, the last surviving Beatles members, hugged onstage before the pair performed “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter” during the last stop of McCartney’s Freshen Up tour.

The crowd erupted in cheers during the concert.

