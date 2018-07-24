LONDON (WHDH) – It’s been 49 years since The Beatles walked together across Abbey Road for their famous album cover. Paul McCartney once again strolled through the crosswalk of Abbey Road in London on Monday.

The 76-year-old legendary singer posted a video of his stroll on his Instagram.

McCartney also held a secret show at Abbey Road studios Monday, where he played music from his upcoming “Egypt Station” album.

