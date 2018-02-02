Paul Rudd named Man of the Year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Actor Paul Rudd was awarded the Man of the Year award Friday night by the Hasty Pudding comedy troupe at Harvard University.

Hasty Pudding said it chose Rudd because his career has spanned so many genres. Despite this, he was roasted by members of the troupe Friday evening for playing for the same role in every movie.

When Rudd was asked about the Super Bowl, he offered some praise to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick but said he is not a Patriots fan and he hopes they lose. He said he is not rooting for the Eagles either because he is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Actress Mila Kunis received the Woman of the Year award last week.

