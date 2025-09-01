WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Grammy and Emmy-winning singer, choreographer, and former American Idol host Paula Abdul stopped by Harry’s Restaurant in Westboro over the weekend.

The restaurant posted an icon of the “Straight Up” icon with servers Mary White and Lisa Corbet, along with a companion of Abdul’s.

After getting her start as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 1980s she emerged as a pop superstar with her 1988 debut album “Forever Your Girl”, which spawned four number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Later, along with Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Abdul was an original judge on American Idol, serving in that capacity for its first eight seasons. She also starred on the short-lived reality show “Hey Paula” on Bravo in 2007, which chronicled the star’s day-to-day life.

